- There was no protest outside the Chase Center for Dave Chappelle's sold-out appearance Thursday, which was a presentation of his documentary Untitled. The documentary is about the comedy shows he put on in a cornfield near his home in Ohio during the pandemic. [CBS SF]
- One trans fan of Dave's who goes by "Supergirl" was escorted out of Chase Center during the show. The fan says she was there to show that Chappelle's words don't hurt, and she was escorted out she says because security thought she was holding up a cellphone to record the show. [NBC Bay Area]
- The U.S. added 531,000 jobs last month, which should take the "stag" out of people's stagflation worries. As NYT columnist Neil Irwin writes, "the new numbers undermine stories that the jobs recovery has petered out," and "Stagnant economies don’t add 531,000 jobs in a month." [New York Times]
- Pfizer now has its own antiviral pill that it says was 90% effective in keeping COVID-19 patients out of the hospital, and 100% effective at preventing death, in a small study. This news follows on competitor Merck's study of its own antiviral that is seeking FDA approval. [Associated Press]
- A small, 2.7 magnitude earthquake rocked part of the East Bay near Kensington last night. [SF Bay]
- The case of a dead man found on the 2800 block of Alemany Boulevard in SF on Wednesday morning is being investigated as a homicide. [KRON4]
- A multiple-car collision early Friday killed at least one person and was causing delays on southbound 680 near Pleasanton. [CBS SF]
- The official funeral for Colin Powell is happening today at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C. [Associated Press]
- Now IKEA says its prices are going to go up due to supply-chain issues. [ABC 7]
- Human remains found in Rocky Mountain National Park are believed to belong to a 27-year-old German man, Rudi Moder, who disappeared while on a solo skiing adventure in 1983 — and possibly died in an avalanche. [New York Times]
Photo: Jay Barmann/SFist