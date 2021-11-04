- Longtime Giants Catcher Buster Posey made his big, official retirement announcement today at Oracle Park. Posey cited two main reasons for his decision: One, "I want to be able to do more stuff from February to November with my family," and two, "Physically, it’s much harder now," he said, and it's "hard to enjoy [the game] as much when there’s the physical pain that you’re dealing with on a daily basis." [Chronicle]
- San Francisco Board of Education President Gabriela Lopez complained Thursday that the board's Wednesday Equity Audit and Action Committee meeting, held over Zoom, was Zoom-bombed. Board members were attacked with racial slurs and images of pornography, and Lopez said this was just another example of "the hate we are combating." [Bay City News]
- Last week, the Oceanwide Center property in downtown SF was seized by creditors as collateral in the spiraling Chinese real estate debt crisis. Now, the Business Times has obtained public records that Oceanwide Holdings and Boston Properties were trying to establish a joint venture to restart construction, and nix the Waldorf Astoria hotel component. [SF Business Times]
- Oakland was just selected to be the first city to get a free internet pilot program via the national nonprofit EducationSuperHighway. The program will bring internet to tens of thousands of unconnected, low-income households in the Town. [Bay City News]
- A 35-year-old San Francisco man, Derrick Juan Strong, was arrested last week following an unprovoked attack in which he stabbed a woman's dog through the window of her car on the 1400 block of Shafter Avenue. [KRON4]
- The police pursuit of a suspect believed connected to a string of robberies in Alameda County led to the Stoneridge Mall in Pleasanton on Thursday, where the suspect ran into a Macy's store and was then apprehended. [KTVU]
- Speaking of malls and Macy's, the Whole Foods that's been on the way for a couple of years into the former store at Stonestown Galleria in SF is now slated to open next month. [Hoodline]
- Uber just posted its third-quarter revenue, and it is bouncing back significantly, though losses were greater than analysts predicted. [Associated Press]
Top image: Buster Posey #28 of the San Francisco Giants speaks at a press conference announcing his retirement from Major League Baseball at Oracle Park on November 04, 2021 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)