- With another atmospheric river expected to come our way, SF is expected to open a parking lot that will allow people living in vehicles to safely park amid storms. This temporary lot, which will be located at 1236 Carroll Avenue, will allow those who call their vehicles home to park, as well as find offer medical care, daily meals, and other services—but, of course, there's some NIMBY-ism about the City decision. [KPIX]
- SF's political map is being redrawn. It's not going to affect each and every neighborhood in the city... however, there are expected to be some changes to those inside District 6, which includes some of San Francisco's most vulnerable areas. [SF Examiner]
- With the F.D.A approving Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for kids between the ages of 5 and 11 years old, local pharmacies are preparing for an influx of pediatric patients; school district vaccine mandates for students are expected to only add more momentum to that surge. [Mission Local]
- A double traffic homicide became San Jose's fifth vehicular death this year—a pair of fatalities that comes just a day after longtime Alameda County Supervisor Wilma Chan was struck and killed by a car while walking her dog. [KRON4]
- If you're still thinking about the morsels and drinks offered at this past weekend’s Outside Lands, there's a good chance you can still savor and sip said things around the Bay Area. [ABC7/The Bold Italic]
- While we're on the subject of gastronomy: Take this weekend to have a great glass of wine in the East Bay. [Eater SF]
- Before J Balvin became the first Latin act to headline OSL on Sunday, he apparently dined at two-Michelin starred Mexican spot Californios. [Hoodline]
- The recent mass amount of corporate resignations could well be linked to two things in particular: a rethink on how we approach work—especially mandatory office days—and the boundaries we put up around it. [New York Times]
Photo: Getty Images/heyengel