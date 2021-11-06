- On Friday night, hundreds of police officers converged at the Burlington Coat Factory store inside the Milpitas' Great Mall after a gun was allegedly discharged. However, after further inspection of the scene, it was deemed that there was no evidence of a gun being fired inside the store; this is the third incident of misreported gun violence that's happened at the Great Mall in three years; police are still investigating the case, including the validity of the initial reports and sources. [NBC Bay Area]
- A random paintball attack apparently blinded one SF. While leaving last weekend's Outside Lands music festival, a local hair colorist was walking off a shuttle bus near Sunset and Noriega streets when she was struck by a paintball gun multiple times before the shooter drove off; the victim can still not see out the injured eye, and there's been a GoFundMe set up to cover her expenses while she's out of work; SFPD is looking into the incident. [ABC7]
- Oakland's original Blue Bottle Coffee location is set to close soon after a decade since it opened at 300 Webster Street near Jack London Square. [Hoodline]
- Palo Alto is in the midst of a firefighter shortage — with over 70 Palo Alto Fire Department firefighters having called it quits over the past decade. [KTVU]
- San Jose is expected to get a new, massive Costco warehouse. [Hoodline]
- Amid talks of deforestation hoping to be ended by 2050, it's clear that some nations are doing far better than others at curbing tree loss. [Mongabay]
- Eight people have died and dozens more were left injured after a crowd surge at a Travis Scott concert in Houston; the age of those who died are particularly young, most of them between 16 and 23 years old — but a child as young as 10 years old has been recorded among the fatally trampled. [New York Times]
Photo: Getty Images/Akropot