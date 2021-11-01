- Following Friday’s FDA authorization, children aged 5-11 might be able to get their COVID-19 vaccinations as early as this week. The Chronicle has a rundown of preparations by Bay Area county that covers what parents need to know in San Francisco, Alameda, Marin, Solano, San Mateo, and Santa Clara counties, while KPIX covers Contra Costa County preparations. [CNBC]
- California just cut another 1.1 million stimulus checks for people who made less than $75,000 last year. Roughly 400,000 Californians got their payments of at least $600 via direct deposit on Friday, and another 700,000 paper checks will go out this week. [KRON-4]
- Former District 3 supervisor and state assemblyperson David Chiu was officially sworn in as San Francisco city attorney. As we have covered, Chiu takes over for 20-year veteran of the job Dennis Herrera, who is taking over for federally indicted Public Utilities Commission head Harlan Kelly, and Chiu’s swearing-in was attended by many city honchos who might also have something to worry about in that ever-spreading scandal. [Chronicle]
- A 65-year-old Morgan Hill pastor was arrested on suspicion of more than a dozen child molestation charges, and police think there may be many more victims out there. [KPIX]
- SFPD is still investigating two shootings that occurred in the Haight last weekend, and believes they are gang-related. [Chronicle]
- A Halloween night hit-and-run injured a cyclist in Pacifica, who is expected to survive, but police are still looking for tips and suspects. [KPIX]
- Expect more of today’s rainy conditions when another storm is likely to hit the Bay Area Thursday. [KTVU]
Image: London Breed via Twitter