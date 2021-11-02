A controversial mega-development at the former 16th and Mission Burger King site is being re-proposed as all affordable housing, with the new nickname “Marvel of the Mission.”

The 2017-era ad campaign that splashed “I am Not a Monster” all over BART stations ended up actually being true, in the long run. A 380-unit project at the former Burger King at 16th and Mission Streets earned the unfortunate nickname “Monster in the Mission,” hence the pushback ad campaign aimed at quelling community outrage. That was not successful, and the project officially died off in February 2020.

Two days after Halloween 2021, the Monster is rising again. The Chronicle reports that the 1979 Mission Street project is back on as a 100% affordable housing project, in a proposal from both Mayor London Breed and the district’s supervisor Hillary Ronen.

“Being able to save 1979 Mission so it could be built to directly address my district’s most urgent need — affordable housing — only happened through the long and hard-fought efforts of community and city working together,” Ronen told the Chronicle. “This is one first step along the legal path of the parcel transfer. There will be time and reason for both gratitude and congratulations ahead, and I look forward to celebrating soon.”

Ronen’s legislative aide Amy Beinart added to Mission Local, “We’re proud that the community and the city came together to make this happen, and to address the most urgent needs of our district, which is always affordable housing,” and that “we are looking forward to a path forward to complete this process.”

The developer Crescent Heights is essentially giving the property to the city for free, in order to satisfy the affordable housing requirements for their Van Ness and Market project above the former Honda dealership. The board of supervisors still needs to approve the acquisition, but they hope to so by late November.

Image: 1979Mission.com