- San Francisco and other Bay Area counties slipped backwards again in the CDC's tier system for COVID spread. San Francisco has gone in and out of yellow or "moderate" territory the past few weeks, and we are back in the orange or zone with >50 new weekly cases per 100,000 residents, or 65.91 to be exact. Statewide, we jumped back into the red or "high" transmission tier. [CDC / Chronicle]
- Tesla announced it is recalling 12,000 cars that have been sold since 2017 over automatic breaking/autopilot error. The error came up after an October 23 update to software given to the limited early access version 10.3 Full-Self Driving (FSD) (Beta) population. [CNBC]
- Dungeness crab season is being delayed for the Bay Area yet again because of humpback whale migration that continues. The whales get caught in crab fishing gear, so officials say they are holding the season until later in the month, which could mean near or after Thanksgiving. [KRON4]
- A representative for Schering-Plough, a pharmaceutical company that's now part of Merck, testified today that their company logo was used on Theranos promotional materials shared with Walgreens without their approval. [Mercury News]
- The big Dia de los Muertos procession and altar ceremony in the Mission isn't happening tonight, but you may see some people in makeup out in the neighborhood and some smaller events are happening. [Hoodline]
- Seattle-based Zillow announced today that it is going to write-down its entire home-buying division, sell off its inventory, lay off 25% of its staff, and exit the iBuying industry — which immediately sent the stock of SF-based Opendoor downward as well. [CNN]
- The CDC expert panel officially endorsed Pfizer vaccines for kids 5 to 11 today. [Mercury News]
- 100 or so QAnon idiots gathered in Dealey Plaza in Dallas today to await the resurrection or reappearance of John F. Kennedy Jr., back from the dead, responding to some prediction made by a prominent QAnon influencer. [KRON4]