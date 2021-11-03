- Investigators have confirmed that the Saturday murder of Leilani Beauchamp in Fairfield was likely the result of a love triangle situation. We now learn that Beauchamp had "briefly dated" Air Force airman Juan Parra-Peralta, and that the accused killer is his current girlfriend. [KTVU]
- The Santa Clara County DA may pursue charges against a Southwest Airlines pilot who allegedly assaulted a flight attendant in an October argument at a hotel bar over mask-wearing during the crew's overnight stay in San Jose. [Mercury News]
- Here are some photos from last night's limited Dia de los Muertos celebrations in the Mission. [Mission Local]
- Local Walgreens are already offering appointments for vaccines for 5- to 11-year-olds. [KRON4]
- There's a new program at PG&E that lets you pay off someone's utility bill as a holiday gift. [ABC 7]
- Democrats lost the governor's race in Virginia and nearly lost the New Jersey race last night, which has the party "unsettled." [New York Times]
- The Supreme Court is hearing its first major Second Amendment case in a decade, relating to the right to bear arms in public, via a New York State case. [New York Times]
