- The Safeway in the Castro — one of SF's few grocery stores open 24 hours a day — has announced it will begin closing at 9 p.m. amid "out of control shoplifting." The update for the supermarket location was first reported by Hoodline and announced in a series of tweets by District 8 Supervisor Rafael Mandelman, who now says he's convening a meeting with the store and SFPD to figure out a plan for returning to late-night hours. [Hoodline / Twitter]
- Young Thug's set at OSL was abruptly canceled on Saturday. Less than two hours before the rapper was set to take the stage, OSL tweeted festival officials were "deeply disappointed" to inform attendees that Young Thug would not make his scheduled performance; the rapper Aminé replaced him and Thug has been pretty MIA on social media since with no further explanation given about his absence by either OSL or his management. [SFGate/Twitter]
- Here's your reminder that Halloween in San Francisco is culturally important and historically significant — being that the holiday is basically "Gay Christmas," celebrated in the "queer capital of the world." [SF Examiner]
- There's a mixed bag of good and bad indicators that SF's economy is on the rise as office attendance numbers hit new highs this month and rents slowly tick back up — but still sit about 13% below pre-pandemic levels. [KPIX]
- A massive car crash on Willow Pass Road and Port Chicago Highway in Concord left seven people injured and shut down two lanes of traffic for hours. [ABC7]
- So... seven San Jose Sharks players and Head Coach Bob Boughner have all been placed on the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol, but the entire team and staff have reportedly all received their COVID-19 vaccines. [KRON4]
- For some apartment maximalism envy, this New York apartment owned by gallerist Neil Zukerman and his husband is pure ecstasy. [New York Times]
- The G-20 climate summit this year is more about mitigating future environmental catastrophes than outright stopping them, bowing to the fact that the climate has officially changed — for the worse — and that attaining "climate neutrality" should be the goal moving forward. [Associated Press]
Photo: Steven Bracco/Hoodine