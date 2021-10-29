A different hue of Halloween in the Castro shines this year for the Saturday block party Glow in the Streets, a Day-Glo disco at Noe and Market Streets by the queer collective Comfort & Joy.

Not to be total downers, but this is the 15-year anniversary of the 2006 Castro Halloween shooting that injured nine people, plus another who was injured in the resulting trample of panic. That unfortunate incident effectively doomed Halloween in the Castro as we knew it — which had once been a joyous, community street party that took over the whole neighborhood.

But another iteration of a Castro Halloween block party lit up in 2017, a Day-Glo blacklight disco called Glow in the Streets. And after the obligatory pandemic cancellation of 2020, Glow in the Streets returns for 2021 for a Saturday celebration (not Sunday the 31st), from 4 to 9:30 p.m.

Old timers who remember the Castro Halloween block parties of yesteryear might recall stumbling past the Lookout, and seeing some sort of choreographed Day-Glo performance dance performance happening every hour on the hour in some next-door residential picture windows. This is like that, except expanded to the whole block of Noe Street between Market and Beaver Streets. Except one of the dancers is you, so be sure to show and glow.



“Join Comfort & Joy on Halloween/Samhain weekend for our most dazzling Castro block party yet at the fourth ‘Glow in the Streets!,'” the collective says in their invite (RSVP encouraged). While admission is technically free, organizers say “For all this we're only asking for a $10 donation (please donate more if you can though - our actual costs per person at full capacity will probably be around $20). Your donation not only helps C&J continue to support local artists and special events, but will also get you a SPECIAL STICKER for FREE ENTRY to Lookout Nightclub!”

There will be DJs, plus featured performances from Alotta Boutte, Liam Ocean, God’s Lil Princess, Johnny Rockitt, KaiKai, and more.



KTVU has a full report on Halloween doings in the Castro, noting also that Beaux will have DJs, drag queens, and go-go-dancers each night this weekend. “So many people come to the Castro to party specifically for Halloween,” Beaux manager Joshua Cook told KTVU. “That tradition will never die."

And for Glow in the Streets, Comfort & Joy is still seeking volunteers for set-up and strike-down duties all weekend long.

Glow in the Streets is Saturday, October 30, 4 p.m. – 9:30 p.m., on Noe Street between Market and Beaver Streets. RSVP here.

Related: The 13 Spookiest Halloween Windows & Storefronts In SF [SFist]



Image: Kidd Carlisle

