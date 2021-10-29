It looks like Outside Lands and Halloween shenanigans should be able to wrap up rain free, but but a few drops may fall before all is said and done Sunday night.

Rain showers are headed through the Bay Area again, capping off one of the rainiest Octobers on record. We're looking at a 50% to 60% chance of light rain late Sunday into early Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

Mid shift reporting for duty. Anxiously awaiting the 00z ECMWF as it trickles in. Looks like some more light rain to start the month of November but dry for Halloween activities. #HereComesTheRainAgain — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) October 29, 2021

For San Francisco, that translates to a max of two tenths of an inch of rain, with maybe three tenths falling in the North Bay.

"We can definitely say it’s not going to be anything like what we saw with the atmospheric river," says NWS meteorologist Sarah McCorkle, speaking to the Chronicle. “We don’t have to worry about that."

The Dia de Los Muertos Festival of Altars is happening virtually again this year, but anyone who's out doing Day of the Dead stuff on Tuesday should stay dry as well.

McCorkle says that more rain could be on the way by the middle of next week, but that's still not clear.

Meanwhile, temperatures should be in the 60s in SF this weekend during the day, but things turn a bit colder as November arrives on Monday.

Photo: Todd Diemer