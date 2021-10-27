- The Alameda County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday voted 4-1 in favor of supporting the Oakland A's effort to build a stadium at the Howard Terminal site near Jack London Square. The vote is a step toward creating a $12 billion fund to help finance the stadium and mixed-use development surrounding it. [KTVU]
- The United States has just issued its first passport with an "X" gender marker, the State Department says. The department declined to say for whom the passport was issued, but it may have been for intersex Colorado resident Dana Zzyym, who has been in a battle with the department over this issue for several years. [Associated Press]
- Two 20-year-old men, both from Dublin, have been charged in the June 14 murder of a tow-truck driver in Oakland. The murder happened in the course of an armed robbery attempt, and 43-year-old Tim Nielsen, of Auburn, was killed. [East Bay Times]
- Two former domestic workers at the home of Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan are suing the couple over racist and homophobic abuse they say suffered under a former security boss for the couple, Liam Booth, who resigned in 2019. [KTVU]
- The CDC has extended its COVID rules for cruise ships until at least mid-January. [Associated Press]
- Santa Clara County is considering establishing a "long COVID" clinic at Valley Medical Center. [Bay Area News Group]
- C.W. Nevius has chimed in about the valuable "silver lining" of the recall fever happening in San Francisco. [Examiner]
- Steph Curry got on the phone with Julius Jones, a death row inmate in Oklahoma who maintains he's innocent, and both men say they got goosebumps. [East Bay Times]
Photo: Blake Guidry