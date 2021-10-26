- Renovations are underway, and BART just announced that the station restrooms at Powell Street Station in SF and 19th Street Station in Oakland are reopening in February. The project, first announced in 2019, means these restrooms will open for the first time in over 20 years, after all BART restrooms closed on Sept. 11, 2001 — and other station restrooms will follow once funding is secured. [CBS SF]
- SF DA Chesa Boudin's dad, former Weather Underground figure David Gilbert, has been granted parole after being given clemency in August by outgoing NY Governor Andrew Cuomo. Gilbert, 76, has served nearly 40 years behind bars for a Brinks truck robbery that ended in the deaths of a security guard and two police officers. [ABC 7]
- Lake Tahoe's water level rose five inches in one day during Sunday's storm. The lake, which dipped below its natural rim last week and was no longer feeding the Truckee River, is back to its natural rim. [KTVU]
- As a result of some major snowfall on Monday, the newly renamed Palisades Tahoe resort just announced it is opening a month early, on Friday. [Chronicle]
- A Danville police officer who shot and killed a mentally ill man in 2018 was found guilty of the lesser charge of assault today, but the jury was hung on the count of voluntary manslaughter, leading the judge to declare a mistrial. [KTVU]
- Part of Napa's Silverado Trail is still closed due to storm damage and will remain so for possibly several weeks. [CBS SF]
- Former White House pandemic advisor Deborah Birx gave testimony earlier this month to the House Select Coronavirus Subcommittee in which she said Trump officials all prioritized reelection over COVID concerns, which resulted in perhaps 100,000 unnecessary deaths. [KRON4]
- It was another bad day for Elizabeth Holmes in court as Betsy DeVos's family investment manager testified to being misled by Holmes about the successes of Theranos technology that turned out to be failures. [Bay Area News Group]
- The 130-year-old North Beach Italian restaurant that should have rebranded a century ago, with the name Original U.S. Restaurant, is closing for good as its owner wants to retire. [Chronicle]
- Kim Kardashian just paid $23 million to Kanye West to buy him out of the Hidden Hills mansion they bought in 2014 and subsequently spent $20 million renovating. [KRON4]
Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images