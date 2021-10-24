While meteorologists on Sunday morning were still predicting large, but not record-breaking rain totals, a storm system rolled in off the Pacific and pummeled the Bay Area with way more rain than most of us were expecting, causing flooded roads, neighborhoods, and more.

It seems to be a story that fits with the climate-change narratives about extreme weather that defies historical precedent. And Sunday's "bomb cyclone" and atmospheric river event, centered off the Pacific around the Alaska and and Pacific Northwestern coast, looked a lot more like the Category 3 and 4 hurricanes that we've watched from afar drenching the South and the eastern seaboard.

Certainly one of the largest & strongest west coast cyclones I can recall! For its location (20-40N/120-140W) it set the new minimum sea-level pressure (942.5 hPa w/ 10 kt winds).



Its huge wind/rain footprint affecting the NPAC from British Columbia to California. #BCStorm #CAwx pic.twitter.com/Qumd9LreUR — Philippe Papin (@pppapin) October 24, 2021 Truly amazing satellite imagery of the powerful storm (technically a "bomb cyclone," as some have noted, due to its very rapid strengthening) affecting nearly the entire West Coast Sunday afternoon. What an incredible specimen of a textbook mid-latitude cyclone! #CAwx #ORwx #WAwx pic.twitter.com/7xgIcxfRaZ — Daniel Swain (@Weather_West) October 24, 2021

While meteorologists had predicted that the North Bay and San Francisco would see the heaviest rains earlier in the day Sunday, the weather system actually moved slower toward the south than predicted, leading to more steady rainfall accumulation and a somewhat different storm trajectory Sunday than originally predicted.

This resulted in flooding across most Bay Area counties — and flooding that was not relegated to just extremely low-lying areas. Also, parts of San Francisco, including I-280 where it crosses Mission Street, experienced flooding.

The storm that came to drench Northern California on Sunday continues to break records, and we'll likely still be tallying the numbers well into Monday and Tuesday. But here are are a few:

The San Francisco-based Golden Gate Weather Services, which maintains the Bay Area Storm Index, said Sunday that this was the strongest storm to hit the Bay Area in 26 years.

The area of low pressure on the Pacific Coast that helped create the atmospheric river is being called the deepest in decades.

Just after noon on Sunday, a wind gust was recorded at SFO at 60 miles per hour.

The Russian River in Sonoma County, running at extremely low levels all summer, went from a level of less than 6 feet to over 12 feet at 2 p.m. on Sunday, per the Santa Rosa Press Democrat.

The low pressure off the Pacific Northwest coast is the most intense/deepest in decades. It's bringing hurricane force wind gusts to the PNW coastline and much needed, albeit flooding, rains to California. pic.twitter.com/XXAACGjJBZ — Delé Balogun ⛈ (@hurricanejourn) October 24, 2021

Meteorologist Daniel Swain pointed back to his own 2018 article that predicted that more extreme precipitation events like this one were likely to hit the California coast due to climate change — and here, in October, well ahead of the traditional "rainy season", we have one.

In San Francisco, small floods formed throughout the city, including this one in the Outer Richmond that was being battled by residents with brooms.

Flooding 31st and California AVOID AREA pic.twitter.com/orvzHAGovM — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) October 25, 2021

Climate scientists have continued to try to tell the globe that extreme, unseasonable events likes these are likely to become the norm, even if we still see them as new and abnormal. And parts of the Bay Area are now going through the whiplash of a very tense fire season that gave way to record-setting rain, flooding, mudslides, and a historic and fire-season-ending storm.

It's a lot to take. But welcome to the 2020s.