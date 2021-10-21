- Retired Oakland police captain and former head of the city's flagship Ceasefire program, Ersie Joyner, was shot and wounded in an attempted robbery at a West Oakland gas station earlier today. Joyner, who was armed when he was approached by three individuals at the gas station, shot and possibly killed one of the assailants, and he was shot himself and was taken to the hospital in unknown condition. After retiring from the force, Joyner began a new career in cannabis, and now owns multiple dispensaries. [Chronicle / KTVU]
- The U.S. House of Representatives today found former Trump advisor Steve Bannon in criminal content over his refusal to respond to a subpoena by the January 6th committee. Now the Justice Department will decide whether he should be prosecuted. [New York Times]
- The atmospheric river heading to soak California is growing in strength, and when it hits late Sunday it will be a Level 3 storm on the storm impact scale. There will be some light showers early tomorrow and again late Saturday, but the real rain comes Sunday into Monday. [ABC 7]
- Former SF PUC head Harlan Kelly pleaded not guilty to new fraud charges against him during an arraignment on Wednesday. [Chronicle]
- New news about In-N-Out and why the company is terrible: They donated $40,000 to the California Republican Party during the Newsom recall campaign. [Chronicle]
- Two months after it started, the Caldor Fire near Lake Tahoe is 100% contained. [Mercury News]
- Two people were arrested in Sonoma County after allegedly drilling a hole in a car's gas tank to steal gas, while the car's owner was on a hike. [CBS SF]
- A Santa Rita Jail inmate died by suicide on October 14 while in a quarantine housing intake unit. [KTVU]
- The CDC has recommended Moderna and J&J booster shots — Moderna for the elderly and high-risk, J&J boosters for all — and approved mixing and matching doses. [CNN]
Photo: Dimitri Jablokov