- A couple who witnessed Phish fan Ryan Prosser leap to his death at the Chase Center on Sunday says "He looked like a normal guy having a good time." They say they had their eye on Prosser, because something was "off" about his behavior at the balcony's edge, and when he jumped he "looked like a doll" with arms and legs out. [Chronicle]
- Joel Souza, the director who was shot and injured by a prop gun fired by Alec Baldwin Thursday on a Santa Fe movie set, is San Francisco-based and was born in Fremont. They are shooting a western that Souza wrote called Rust, and cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42, was killed by a projectile from the gun. [New York Times]
- Millennium Tower tilted another 1/4 inch during the week of a key test, which was the maximum predicted by the lead engineer. [NBC Bay Area]
- Supporters of SF District Attorney Chesa Boudin held an anti-recall rally on Thursday, and Boudin spoke. [NBC Bay Area]
- Snap Inc.'s stock slipped significantly Thursday after the company revealed that an Apple iOS update in April that is meant to increase user privacy has negatively impacted their ad sales. [CBS SF]
- Pfizer has released new data showing that its vaccine is more than 90% effective in kids aged 5 to 11. [Associated Press]
- Steph Curry scored 45 points in the Warriors' home opener on Thursday, beating the Clippers 115-113. [Associated Press]
- Sunday's 49ers game at Levi's Stadium against the Colts is going to be a wet, windy, and probably muddy one. [East Bay Times]
Top image: Writer/director Joel Souza attends the "Crown Vic" New York screening at Village East Cinema on November 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jim Spellman/Getty Images)