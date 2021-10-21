- The sheriff in Mariposa County today is expected to announce the cause of death for the former SF couple and their child found dead in August on a hiking trail in the Sierra National Forest. John Gerrish, his wife, Ellen Chung, their 1-year-old daughter, Miju, and their dog were found on August 17, leading to a mystery about how they died. [NBC Bay Area]
- SF city leaders on Thursday celebrated the completion of the first phase of the Geary Boulevard safety improvement project. Mayor London Breed talked about it being a small step toward bridging the division that was created between the Fillmore and Japantown when the Geary Expressway was built. [CBS SF]
- The In-N-Out in Pleasant Hill, like the San Francisco location, is refusing to check customers' vaccine status for indoor dining, and while it has not been shut down, the county health department has issued multiple fines for the violation. [CBS SF]
- Yes, this weekend's rainstorm could bring an end to fire season for the North Bay. [NBC Bay Area]
- And as more rain arrived, so did more power outages on Wednesday, this time in Berkeley, Albany, and El Cerrito. [ABC 7]
- Surveillance video led to an arrest in a hit-and-run that resulted in the death of a bicyclist in Fairfield on Tuesday. [East Bay Times]
- Trump has a new SPAC deal, and today he announced another venture to launch his own version of Twitter, which is going to be called LIES... sorry TRUTH Social. [CNBC]
Photo: Kevin Lanceplaine