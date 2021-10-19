- Two San Francisco residents were arrested at a Walnut Creek Cheesecake Factory on Sunday in a gun incident. 21-year-old Lauren Lopez and 20-year-old Joshua Miles were allegedly in an altercation with others in which Miles pulled out a handgun that was registered to Lopez. [KRON4]
- The supply-chain crisis has hit the wine industry, with a wine bottle shortage limiting output capacity for some wineries. There is also apparently a labor shortage with suppliers, who aren't able to move wine as quickly as usual, and this could impact holiday-time wine supply. [KRON4]
- A new study has found that the big cash lottery drawings that some states, including California, did to boost their vaccination rates did little to move the needle among the vaccine-reluctant. 19 states held similar lottery drawings and there was no significant uptick in vaccination rates following the lottery announcements, or near when winners were announced. [NBC Bay Area]
- Residents of the Marina are paying for a Patrol Special Officer — a privately funded, off-duty cop overseen by the Police Commission — to patrol the area between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. and deter (or catch) criminal activity. [CBS SF]
- An Oakland man was arrested Monday on suspicion of vehicular homicide after officers found an injured woman on Miller Avenue who later died. [KRON]
- A two-alarm fire at a strip mall in Mountain View caused damage to five businesses and prompted the evacuation of a nearby hotel Monday night. [CBS SF]
- Google is giving three land parcels to the city of San Jose free of charge for the purpose of developing affordable housing. [Mercury News]
- Former Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer has bought up four properties next to her Palo Alto home with plans to raze three of them to put in a swimming pool. [SF Business Times]
Photo: Andreas Strandman