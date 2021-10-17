- After jumping control burn lines, the Estrada Fire has now burned at least 148 acres. As of this afternoon, 60% of the blaze is contained; there are currently no evacuation orders or warnings in effect, as of Sunday. [CAL FIRE/Twitter]
- Cold (and potentially rainy) weather is coming our way this week. After yesterday's high-70s temperatures, the mercury is set to dip some 20 degrees Fahrenheit over the next few days as a "moisture-rich cold" front moves through the Bay Area — bringing with it lows in the 50s and the chance of light showers in the region. [Weather.com]
- Amid imposed vaccine mandates for CA schools, there's expected to be a statewide, very passive-aggressive protest planned for Monday... in which parents of unvaccinated kids will keep their children at home. [ABC7]
- A Chevy Volt careened into Bender’s parklet on South Van Ness Avenue Saturday, just a few hours before the dive bar was set to open at 2 p.m.; no one was injured, but the parklet was severely damaged. [Mission Local]
- On the topic of vehicle crashes: An disabled Oakland man was apparently stranded in his home after an AC Transit bus went flying into his home after a car — which was involved in a police chase — collided with the bus Friday; at least seven people were injured. [ABC7]
- Yes: You're not the only one who was furious and frustrated about yesterday's smoke show at the de Young Museum. [NBC Bay Area]
- This guest essay in the New York Times makes some valid points on how we can not only make sex work safer in New York but throughout the country as well. [New York Times]
- And President Clinton has been released from the University of California Irvine Medical Center where he had been receiving treatment for a non-COVID-19 infection; Clinton will continue his recovery program in New York. [Associated Press]
Photo: Getty Images/venusvi