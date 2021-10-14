- The uncle of the 15-year-old girl who was fatally shot in a road-rage incident in Oakland earlier this month says he is beside himself with grief. [KTVU]
- A man who shouted at some thieves who were breaking into vehicles along the Embarcadero and took photos of them says they fired shots at him, but he was unharmed. [KRON4]
- SF Mayor London Breed and Supervisor Dean Preston pushed back on Wednesday against Walgreens' claim that they are closing five stores in SF due to ongoing retail theft, saying they likely had other financial incentives. [CBS SF]
- Dozens of employees at Mills College in Oakland were rallying Wednesday saying they want to unionize. [Bay City News]
- Facebook says it is adding new protections in its policy against online harassment, adding a ban on harassment of public figures, celebrities, journalists, and dissidents. [CBS SF]
- The Alisal Fire, down in Santa Barbara County, has grown to nearly 17,000 acres since it broke out on Monday. [National Forest Service]
- It's going to be a pretty nice, if breezy day in the city today. [KRON4]
- Giants star Logan Webb, who'll be the starting pitcher at tonight's potentially historic Game 5 of the division series against the Dodgers, says his pregame ritual is drinking three Red Bulls. [CBS SF]
Photo: Benoit Debaix