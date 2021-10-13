- Police in Santa Rosa arrested a suspect on suspicion of setting several small arson fires Wednesday morning. The first vegetation fire was set around 6 a.m. on Guerneville Road just east of Ridley Avenue and spread to about a 5-by-20-foot area. [CBS SF]
- Meteorologists are watching a storm over the Pacific that could bring near-record rainfall to the Bay Area and other parts of NorCal starting in a week. That kind of rain could maybe bring an early end to fire season, so, fingers crossed. [Chronicle]
- A San Francisco homeless man whose sleeping bag was set on fire while he was in it on Friday near 25th and South Van Ness has died from his injuries. The case is now being investigated as a homicide. [SFGate]
- California Attorney General Rob Bonta's office is joining a lawsuit filed in August by SF District Attorney Chesa Boudin against three sellers of "ghost guns." [NBC Bay Area]
- PG&E has downgraded the scope of the next round of PSPS outages from 29,000 customers to 16,000 customers, reducing numbers in Contra Costa and Sonoma counties. [SFBay]
- Another backyard mountain lion sighting: This time it was in San Mateo on Wednesday morning, and included a recently killed raccoon feast. [CBS SF]
- Among the posthumous inductees into the California Hall of Fame on Tuesday night were Grateful Dead frontman Jerry Garcia, artist Ruth Asawa, labor activist Larry Itliong, LGBTQ advocates Del Martin and Phyllis Lyon, and rock musician Ritchie Valens. [KTVU]
