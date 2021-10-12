- A vegetation fire in tony Hillsborough was quickly contained Tuesday. The fire was burning in the area of Crystal Springs Terrace, but no mansions were harmed. [CBS SF]
- If you can't tune in, you can follow live updates here from the National League Division Series game tonight between the Giants and Dodgers, and if the Giants take this one they head to the pennant series Saturday. [Mercury News]
- Firefighters in Vallejo were battling a three-alarm blaze at an apartment complex Tuesday afternoon. [CBS SF]
- The armed suspect from a hostage situation this morning in San Jose has been taken into custody. [KTVU]
- San Jose police publicly identified their prime suspect in a June 4 homicide, Uatesoni Joseph Paasi, and they're asking the public's help in locating him. [KRON4]
- Walgreens announced it is closing five more SF stores (though some of these were previously announced), including locations in Bernal Heights and on Gough Street, citing "organized retail crime" as the reason. [Hoodline]
- After the city lost a third of its neighborhood laundromats in recent years, the SF Planning Commission plans to amend the city code to prohibit the removal or demolition a laundromat without conditional-use authorization. [Socketsite]
- The water level in Lake Tahoe is alarmingly low right now, and while it's not a complete emergency, it means the Truckee River will temporarily dry up, and this could spell problems in the future. [Chronicle]
- The FDA has issued its first-ever approval of an e-cigarette, the Vuse, signaling that these vaping devices will stay on the U.S. market because they're believed to cause more good, in the way of quitting smoking, than harm to young people. [New York Times]