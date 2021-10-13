- A Tuesday wildfire up in the Delta destroyed 40 structures in an RV park before being contained. The fire began as a vegetation fire near Rancho Marina RV Park along Brannan Island Road in unincorporated Isleton, and winds quickly spread it into the RV park, destroying 21 homes. [Chronicle]
- Three people were wounded in a shooting in the Tenderloin Tuesday night. The shooting happened around 8:37 p.m. near Golden Gate and Hyde streets, and all three victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries. [CBS SF]
- San Francisco's Great Highway is closed to traffic again, but this time it was because of an excessive buildup of windblown sand that needs cleaning up. [KRON4]
- At age 90, actor William Shatner became the oldest human ever to travel to space today, taking Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin rocket on a ride 62 miles up and enjoying a few minutes of weightlessness before returning to Earth. [CBS News / CNN]
- A Southern California-based developer has purchased the 75-year-old Tahoe Biltmore Lodge & Casino, across the state line in North Lake Tahoe, and has plans to operate it as well as expand the lodge's footprint on the 15-acre site. [Associated Press]
- The White House says the Port of Los Angeles is going to begin 24/7 operations in order to clear the cargo backlog and supply-chain delays. [Associated Press]
- The U.S. will reopen its land borders with Canada and Mexico next month for non-essential travel for the first time in 19 months. [Associated Press]
- The Supreme Court will hear the case for a new penalty-phase trial of Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, whose death sentence was vacated by the First Circuit Court of Appeals due to issues concerning juror selection, pretrial publicity, and the exclusion of some evidence in his original trial. [CNN]