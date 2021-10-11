- The annual Half Moon Bay Pumpkin Weigh-Off happened on this windy Monday morning, and the winner was Jeff Uhlmeyer of Olympia, Washington. Uhlmeyer took home a $19,719 prize (sponsored by Safeway) for his 2,191-pound pumpkin, which still didn't eclipse last-years prize winner that came in at 2,350 pounds. [Chronicle]
- There were delays on the BART system Monday starting around 5:40 p.m. after a train struck a person — but they did not die. The person was standing within the yellow danger zone and was hit in the head by the front of the train and knocked unconscious. [East Bay Times]
- A vegetation fire broke out in American Canyon Monday evening, in Napa County, amid gusty winds, and its size is still unclear. [ABC 7]
- Strong winds on Monday pushed an exterior fire outside a San Jose home into the home's attic, and it then did heavy damage. [SFBay]
- At least two people were killed today and others were wounded when a small plane crashed into a residential neighborhood in Santee, about 20 miles northeast of downtown San Diego. [KTVU]
- A 29-year-old San Leandro man has been charged with trafficking a woman across California and repeatedly raping her after she refused to work for him as a prostitute. [East Bay Times]
- Mission District community organizer and former Building Inspection commissioner Jon Jacobo, who was publicly accused of rape two months ago by a female acquaintance, has allegedly been getting "welcomed" back into public life, and the San Francisco Women’s Political Committee put out a statement today saying they're not happy about it and they want more accountability. [Chronicle]
- Almost 4,000 PG&E customers were without power today in San Ramon in an unplanned outage that was not part of the PSPS. [CBS SF]
- Elon Musk widened his lead as the world's richest person, and very classily he trolled Jeff Bezos on Twitter with a "2nd place" medal emoji. [KRON4]
Photo of last year's weigh-off courtesy of the Half Moon Bay Pumpkin Festival via Twitter.