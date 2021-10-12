- Engineers are performing a key test in the soil around Millennium Tower today, to determine whether vibration from construction or loss of supportive soil is causing excessive sinking. One engineer suggests that such soil tests are enough to increase the tower's movement, which isn't good. [NBC Bay Area]
- Moderna is arguing for the FDA to give emergency approval for a half-dose of its COVID vaccine as a booster, six to eight months after the second dose. [New York Times]
- More windy conditions are coming later this week, and PG&E is warning that there could be a new round of power shutoffs affecting the same areas that lost power Monday, beginning late Wednesday. [CBS SF]
- Santa Clara County sheriff's deputies and San Jose police were dealing with a "hostage situation" at a home in San Jose's Alum Rock neighborhood Tuesday morning, and it's unclear how many people are inside. [KTVU / CBS SF]
- A bomb squad detonated a WWI-era grenade Monday outside a Los Altos home where it was discovered, out of caution that it was still live. [KRON4]
- The Caldor Fire is still producing a fair amount of smoke near Highway 50, from smoldering tree trunks and pine needles being blown into the burn area, despite being 98% contained. [Chronicle]
- A grieving father in the East Bay is trying to raise awareness of the dangers of fentanyl after his 14-year-old daughter died in bed after allegedly taking half of a counterfeit pill likely laced with it. [CBS SF]
- John King reviews the new One Steuart Lane condo tower on the Embarcadero, designed by Skidmore Owings & Merrill. [Chronicle]
- Instacart CEO Fidji Simo says the company saw five years' of growth packed into one year during the pandemic, and while business has slowed back down, the company is still operating well above pre-pandemic levels. [Associated Press]
Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images