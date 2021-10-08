- Honoring the Giants, City Hall will glow orange Saturday night — Beat LA! After sunset, over 220 LED lighting fixtures will illuminate City Hall's exterior tomorrow with an orange hue; the building will also be lit Orange for Halloween this year. [sfgov.org]
- Newsom signed three restaurant-related bills into law on Friday at Oakland's Kingston 11. Among those bills — all of which were originally written as temporary emergency orders — included the State Bill 389 that focused on legalizing to-go cocktails, officially putting the types of drinks into CA state law; the other two signed bills will help make serving alcohol outside on parklets easier, as well as bring more transparency around fees associated with building and upkeeping outdoor dining areas. [Eater SF]
- Even though Tesla is still moving their HQ to Austin, Texas, the company just signed a new lease for a massive office space in Palo Alto. [Mercury News]
- A nonprofit is planning on doing a much-needed renovation at Oakland’s Joaquin Miller Park, which will see a slew of invasive plants removed, as well as the return of its once-iconic waterfalls; Friends of Joaquin Miller Park, the non-profit organization behind the effort, will also introduce new community programs. [Oaklandside]
- This season's first snow started to settle on the Lake Tahoe Basin Friday morning. [Chronicle]
- Unshockingly: The Vice President is rooting for the Giants ahead of the Division Series games against the Dodgers. [KRON4]
- Boo at the Zoo is on at the SF Zoo after a hiatus — so expect adorable pumpkin antics from the facility’s exotic animals this month. [ABC7]
- In the circus act that is Texas politics, the state's legislator is looking to reinstate the nation's most restrictive abortion ban; Senate Bill 8 is now back before the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals — the same appeals court that previously allowed the restrictions to move forward. [Associated Press]
- Just LOL at the Tr*mp International Hotel in Washington losing $74M from 2016 to 2020... despite lobbyists throwing money at it, left and right. [New York Times]
Photo: Courtesy of Getty Images/DevMarya