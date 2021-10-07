An attempted murder charge will be escalated to murder in San Mateo County in the case of a woman who was repeatedly struck and run over in a Millbrae parking lot on September 20, after the victim succumbed to her injuries Wednesday morning.

Police quickly arrested the suspect, 23-year-old Garrett Young, whose BMW SUV was seen on surveillance video hitting the woman at a high rate of speed and repeatedly running her over. The incident happened at 12:20 a.m. on September 20 outside the Starbucks at 513 Broadway in Millbrae, and Young's car was soon located, with visible damage, outside a home on Henry Place, about a half mile away.

The video evidence and statements by Young, police said, suggest that the collision was premeditated.

The victim, who has not been publicly identified, was a homeless woman, as the Mercury News reported. Detectives said that Young, who worked at the Safeway across the street from the Starbucks, claimed that the woman had been harassing him while he worked there. Prosecutors say that Young told them the woman had been "mean" to him in recent months.

As KPIX reports, the victim died on Wednesday at SF General from major injuries.

Young is being held without bail at the Maguire Correctional Facility in Redwood City. Attorneys for Young filed a competency motion in the days following his arrest, and a judge assigned two doctors on September 27 to assess Young's mental competency.

Photo: Michael W./Yelp