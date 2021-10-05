- Santa Clara County is giving out a total of $76 million in "hero pay" pandemic bonuses to all its employees — which means $2,500 bonuses for most full-time employees. The county employs around 22,000 people and it's using federal stimulus funds meant to help localities recover from the pandemic. [Bay Area News Group]
- Kaiser Permanente says it is suspending 2,200 employees without pay who refused to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The company says 92% of its workforce is vaccinated. [CBS SF]
- Five juveniles, aged 12 to 15, were arrested in Berkeley Tuesday after a report of a laptop-snatching at Peet's on Fourth Street that led to a high-speed chase and collision involving the suspects' vehicle — which had been stolen the day before in a carjacking in Oakland. [Berkeleyside]
- California is setting new, stricter rules about how packaging should be labeled if it is or is not recyclable. [NBC Bay Area]
- Playoff tickets for the Giants' three scheduled home games are going fast, and there are only upper deck and standing room currently available. [SF Business Times]
- Divers sent down to investigate the source of the oil spill in Southern California found a 13-inch split in the oil pipeline in question, and the entire pipe had been "displaced" laterally by over 100 feet — the possible cause being a ship's anchor. [KTVU]
- The 30-year-old Palo Alto woman who's the primary arson suspect in the Fawn Fire has been ordered to undergo a psychiatric evaluation. [Chronicle]
- Another luxe food list is out: The World's 50 Best has a 2021 update, and Healdsburg's SingleThread, which has three Michelin stars, joins Atelier Crenn and Benu among the 50 "best" restaurants on earth. [Chronicle]
Photo: Ronan Furuta