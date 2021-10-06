- Bay Area health officers have confirmed they will be updating guidance on the mask mandate tomorrow. The coalition of county health officials has been acting in concert throughout the pandemic, and they have been working to agree on the COVID metrics that will be used to decide when masks come off (and potentially go back on) in indoor settings. [Bay Area News Group]
- San Francisco Unified School District is under threat of a takeover by the state due to its budget woes. The state is sending in a budget expert from the Department of Education to help the district cut 13% from its next budget, as it faces a $116 million budget shortfall. [KRON4]
- A fatal crash involving a pedestrian on I-680 in San Jose led to major backups and the closure of all northbound lanes Wednesday morning. [NBC Bay Area / CBS SF]
- Over 6,000 PG&E customers in Marin County lost power this morning for reasons unknown. [KRON4]
- SF schoolkids are apparently a bit more volatile and lacking in social skills after over a year of distance-learning. [Chronicle]
- SF's Department of Public Works, as previously reported, is looking at some off-the-shelf models of trash cans for SF's sidewalks which will be compared with the expensive custom-designed models. [Mission Local]
- President Biden says the government will spend $1 billion to bolster the country's supply of COVID rapid tests. [New York Times]
- Again the Chronicle is updating this strange "Top 25" restaurants for the Bay Area, which covers the whole Bay Area and is like the Eater 38 only more bizarre in its choices and not helpful for newcomers. [Chronicle]