A shooting occurred Friday morning in the Mission District, leaving a male victim of unknown age suffering from a gunshot wound that would prove fatal by Friday afternoon.

Police responded to the area of Folsom and 17th streets at 11:49 a.m. Friday and found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. As the Chronicle reports via the SFPD, no suspect has been identified, and few other details about the incident have been publicized.

Aid was rendered to the victim at the scene, and he was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police were on the scene "taking photos of a black SUV parked in the area," and yellow evidence markers were placed outside an apartment building.

The shooting marks San Francisco's 34th homicide of the year, the most recent being last Friday night in the Western Addition near the edge of Hayes Valley. A male victim who still has not been publicly identified was fatally shot while riding a motorcycle or dirt bike near the intersection of Grove and Webster streets.

Photo: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images