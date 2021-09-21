- It's the last day of official summer, and it's going to be a hot one all over the Bay. Temperatures Tuesday are expected to hit 86 in downtown San Francisco, and 98 in Livermore (and air quality is not great). [Chronicle / Accuweather]
- Embattled SF School Board member Alison Collins has given an interview to the Examiner responding to the recall effort against her and two fellow board members. Collins says voters should understand that giving mayoral control to the selection of three replacement board members is relinquishing local control, and she compares the recall to the effort to oust Newsom. [Examiner]
- The Marine Mammal Center is dealing with the second-worst outbreak of leptospirosis in sea lions that it has ever seen. The deadly kidney disease is spread through urine, and the Center has now seen 220 California sea lions hit with it, including 73 from Monterey County. [Bay Area News Group]
- Starting today, new state rules for "mega events" take effect, and all indoor events with 1,000 or more attendees must require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test to enter. Didn't we already have this? [KTVU]
- Johnson & Johnson says that a second dose of its vaccine two months after the first heightens protection against COVID infection to 94%. [ABC News]
- In Marin County, they're now up to 97.3% of eligible residents (12 and up) with at least one vaccine dose. [Chronicle]
- There is a bitter fight brewing among the survivors of the Surfside condominium collapse in Miami over what to do with the property. [New York Times]
- George Holliday, the Los Angeles plumber who shot the infamous, grainy VHS video of the Rodney King beating by the LAPD in 1991, has just died of COVID at the age of 61. [Associated Press]
Photo: Getty Images