- A sanctioned tent "village" on Gough Street near Mission is becoming a village of tiny homes for the homeless this fall. This will be San Francisco's first experiment with tiny homes, or "cabins", for use as homeless housing. [Chronicle]
- Two people died in separate crashes in San Francisco over the weekend, one of them a solo bicyclist. The bicyclist, possibly going fast down Dolores Street, crashed into a parked car near 19th Street around 10:40 p.m. Saturday and he died from his injuries; the other crash was a 40-year-old woman driving a car that crashed into a light pole near the corner of Alemany Boulevard and San Bruno Avenue around 2 a.m. Sunday. [Bay City News]
- A deceased man and woman were found in a parked car in Pleasanton on Saturday, and it appeared they had likely been there for about a week. The cause of death and other details aren't yet known. [Pleasanton Weekly]
- The homeless hotel experiment around the Bay Area over the last year, while hitting some snags and now trying to wind down, has provided marked improvements in the health of individuals who have been housed all this time. [Bay Area News Group]
- PG&E gave the "all clear" Monday afternoon and restored power to any North Bay residents who lost power in the PSPS today. [ABC 7]
- We're still not yet in the third quarter of a very violent year in Oakland, and the city just recorded its 100th homicide, which puts it on track to far exceed the total of 109 in 2020. [KTVU]
- A shooting investigation shut down part of Park Avenue in Alameda on Monday morning for several hours. [CBS SF]
- Jerry Garcia Amphitheater in McLaren Park reopened over the weekend following a $1.5 million renovation. [Hoodline]
Tiny home rendering via DignityMoves