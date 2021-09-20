A man was injured while riding a Scoot motorbike at the busy intersection of Hayes and Gough streets Monday afternoon — and the van that struck the scooter fled the scene.

A witness tells SFist that the scooter rider was not wearing a helmet, and he possibly went under the van after being hit around 2:35 p.m. Monday. The situation looked "really, really bad" the witness said, and it took a full five minutes for witnesses to get through to 911 and get police and EMTs to the scene. There were approximately 20 pedestrians who witnessed the collision.

The SFPD reports arriving at the scene to find the injured scooter rider, and "Officers immediately rendered aid and summoned medics who transported [him to the hospital]." His current condition was not available at this time.

Police are conducting a hit-and-run investigation and seeking the public's help to locate the suspect van — described by the witness only as dark blue — and the driver.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has any information can called the SFPD anonymous tip line at 415-575-4444, or text a tip to TIP411 and put "SFPD" at the start of the message.