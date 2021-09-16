- A water main break Wednesday afternoon in SF's Crocker-Amazon neighborhood sent torrents of water down Brunswick Street at Pope Street, flooding at least two homes. Before the water was shut off, it had spread at least a quarter mile into the Outer Mission. [ABC 7]
- Gavin Newsom's recall campaign strategy of vilifying the Republican brand for its resistance to COVID precautions and the January 6th insurrection will likely be a big part of the playbook for Democrats across the country in next year's midterms. [Associated Press]
- An autopsy has revealed that a man found in the center median near the corner of Ashby and Adeline avenues in Berkeley last week likely died in a hit-and-run collision, not from a medical emergency as initially believed. [Chronicle]
- The Chase Center hosted its first full-capacity event in over a year on Wednesday night, a Tame Impala concert. [NBC Bay Area]
- A new study of 20,000 pediatric COVID patients at children's hospitals found that 21% required ICU care, but there were relatively few deaths. [KRON4]
- An elderly Berkeley couple is offering a $40,000 reward and seeking the public's help to find a thief who stole an entire 300-pound safe from their home containing $500,000 in valuables. [CBS SF]
- Some Mills College alumnae continue bemoaning the merger with Northwestern, and the loss of culture and focus on women's education that will result. [CBS SF]
- Due to ongoing port congestion in Oakland and Los Angeles, one toy executive is saying you should do your holiday toy shopping now, because stores are going to run out of stuff. [Bay Area News Group]
- Singer Nicki Minaj has inserted herself into the vaccine wars, and after claiming on Twitter that she'd been invited to the White House to discuss her cousin's friend's swollen testicles, the White House denied this, saying they'd only offered a phone call, after which Minaj said in an Instagram video, "Do y'all think that I would lie about being invited to the fucking White House?" [VICE]
Photo: Kvnga