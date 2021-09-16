With the Caldor Fire now 71% contained and the city of South Lake Tahoe deemed safe to return to, some firefighters were packing up to leave town in recent days, and a large group of city residents gathered to cheer for them on Tuesday.

Holding signs that said things like "Bless your selfless duty," residents thanked the firefighters and took photos with them, thankful that their homes and businesses were spared from the wildfire that began over a month ago.

ABC 10 reports, the gathering happened at an intersection near the Cal Fire's base camp at Heavenly Resort, where a few residents have been showing their gratitude over the previous several nights when the firefighters' shift change happens. The gathering grew in size by Tuesday — though it's not clear from the report how many firefighters have actually left the area.