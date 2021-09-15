- In his victory lap today, Governor Gavin Newsom made a stop at an Oakland school and talked about his next steps. Newsom says something like this recall "sharpens your focus about time," and he wants to immediately extend eviction protections and continue tackling the state's homeless problem. [Bay Area News Group]
- A report by the Wall Street Journal from inside Facebook has been making the rounds the last couple days about how Facebook knows from an internal study that Instagram increases depression in teen girls. The study found that 32% of teen girls said when they felt bad about their bodies, Instagram makes them feel worse. [NBC Bay Area]
- BART says it may begin stepped up enforcement about uncrated pets following the death of a woman Monday involving a dog leash that got caught in a train door. Officials say the dog was likely not a service animal, and there's a new sad detail: a dead guinea pig was also found in the BART tunnel near the woman's body. [Chronicle]
- John Arthur Getreu, the man arrested three years ago in connection with two killings of young women near the Stanford campus in the early 1970s, has been convicted by a San Mateo County jury of one of the two crimes. [Mercury News]
- A 26-year-old man was swept into the sea at a Santa Cruz County beach on Sunday, and his body has not yet been found; and a 30-year-old man was similarly swept out and drowned on Tuesday at a different beach west of Santa Cruz. [Sacramento Bee / Chronicle]
- One person is dead after their car went off a cliff south of Pacifica this afternoon. [NBC Bay Area]
- A man shot in Oakland on Monday was killed by an FBI agent, and the FBI issued a statement saying the man was armed at the time, gives few other details. [Bay City News]
- Anticipating a mid-October approval date from the FDA for vaccinating kids aged 5 to 11, Marin County has laid out a plan to begin doing so starting October 23. [KRON4]
- An Oakland-based nonprofit's plan to open a worker-centric restaurant has been scrapped. [Chronicle]
Photo by Tyler Casey on Unsplash