Fire season is far from over, but a sprinkling of rain Saturday night into Sunday will do a little good for the North Bay.

The National Weather Service posted a forecast model showing rain passing over the Bay Area starting late Saturday, and it looks like San Francisco may get at least a drizzle by Sunday as well.

A deeper marine layer (more ☁) and cooler weather will be the norm heading into the weekend. We are tracking the potential for some rain in NorCal late Sat/Sun. Here's a looks at one model showing rain moving through the region. #cawx pic.twitter.com/jUu8U1o9kf — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) September 15, 2021



The above-mentioned marine layer was pretty thick on Thursday morning, with much of the city under a shroud of gray.

A cooling trend is continuing this week, with San Francisco expected to see highs of only 64 through the weekend, though things warm up again to a possible high of 79 on Tuesday.

KRON4 Meteorologist John Shrable says of the weekend rain, "It's not going to be as heavy of rainfall, but widespread light rainfall north of the Golden Gate."

The NWS is predicting 0.10 to 0.20 inches in the North Bay valleys, and up to 0.30 inches along the coastal hills. If SF ends up getting any rain, which isn't guaranteed, it will likely be less than one-tenth of an inch.

A bit more rain looks like it may fall in the area of Dixie and Caldor fires, which are over 70% contained but still burning in the Sierra.