A woman was dragged into the BART tracks and killed Monday afternoon in a tragic incident involving a dog leash that was wrapped around her wrist.

SFist learned of widespread delays on the BART system late Monday afternoon following a fatality, and a report of a person in the tracks at Powell Street. The incident turned out to be more gruesome and awful than imagined.

As Bay Area News Group reports, a woman had boarded a Dublin/Pleasanton-bound train at Powell Station in downtown San Francisco around 3:20 p.m., with her dog on a leash. The woman reportedly stepped back off the train to wave to someone just as the doors were about to close, and then the doors closed and the train took off with the dog leash still around her wrist. The woman was then dragged by the train onto the tracks. She died at the scene.

Reportedly, the dog was not injured, and remained on the train.

The woman has been identified as 41-year-old Amy Adams of San Francisco, as KTVU reports.

"This is a tragic loss of life, and we are following all safety protocols,” BART spokesperson Alicia Trost said in a statement.

Subsequently, Powell Station remained closed until 5:30 p.m., and East Bay-bound trains were turning back at 24th and Mission until then.

The National Transportation Safety Board tweeted Tuesday that it was sending investigators to the scene of the fatality.

The NTSB is sending two investigators to the scene of the 9/13/21 fatal accident involving a Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) train in San Francisco. Investigators will arrive on scene later today. — NTSB_Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) September 14, 2021

Photo: Giorgio Trovato