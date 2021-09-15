This is hopefully the last time we have to talk about Caitlyn Jenner in a good long while, given that SFist doesn't typically cover Celebrity Big Brother and the like. But it's worth noting that for all her wealth and fame, Caitlyn could only garner 1% of the vote in a statewide contest in which some 5 million people voted on replacements for Gavin Newsom.

Ever eager to talk in front of a camera and sound like a moron, Jenner rolled her eyes into the back of her head and told at least two news cameras on Tuesday night that she "can't believe" that the recall failed so spectacularly.

"I can't believe that this many people actually voted to keep him in office," Jenner said of Newsom. "It's a shame, honestly, it's a shame. You kind of get the government you deserve."

Jenner launched her doomed candidacy in the recall in late April, in what we and pretty much everyone saw as a desperate plea for relevancy after several years in the last decade in which she moronically hitched her wagon to Donald Trump and embarrassed herself doing so. It also came a couple of months after Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the TV show that kept Jenner a household name in her post-Olympian life, for the last decade-plus, aired its last episode.

As of last count, Jenner has received 55,797 votes, or 1.1%, out of a total of just over 5 million cast for replacement governor. As we noted earlier, nearly half of the California voters who cast ballots in the recall did not answer the second question after they voted "No." As of now, over 9 million ballots have been counted, and the recalled failed by a margin of 2 to 1 — 63.9% voted "No."

Before giving her probably sparsely attended news conference Tuesday night, Jenner appeared on conservative outlet Newsmax to pretend like she couldn't read the news, saying, "For me, it's just so up in the air [with] what is going to happen" in the election. She acknowledged, though, that the recall proponents probably had a "difficult" road to winning, and she added, "If he doesn't get recalled, I pity the people of California."

JFYI, in San Francisco, a few jokers did vote for Jenner... 1,330 of you, according to the secretary of state.