And in the latest example of Donald Trump acting less like a president and more like a crude teenage boy, he reposted a joke on Truth Social that makes an off-color reference to both Hillary Clinton and Kamala Harris.

Faced again with an election in which his opponent is a woman, you can bet the crude and sexist humor from Trump will continue through November. And today, he reposted a joke on Truth Social, first posted by another user, showing a photo of Kamala Harris and Hillary Clinton.

The text says, "Funny how blowjobs impacted both their careers differently…"

As the New York Times notes, with regard to Clinton, this is of course a reference the Monica Lewinsky scandal. And with regard to Harris, this is an apparent reference to the notion, embraced by right-wing trolls, that Harris slept her way into her first jobs in politics via her romantic relationship with former SF Mayor Willie Brown in the 1990s.

Trump has been on a tear yesterday and today, generally, on his chosen social media platform. He reposted a collection of doctored photos showing Harris, Joe Biden, Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Nancy Pelosi, and others wearing orange prison jumpsuits with the text "How to actually 'fix the system'."

He reposted a meme about locking up the January 6th committee, and an image with the letter 'Q', a Qanon reference, over a sunrise with the words, "In the end, God wins."

He also posted this all-caps nugget in the last couple of hours:

Given that Trump remains stuck on Truth Social, where he has 7.6 million followers — a fraction of the 90 million his Xitter account still has — I'm not sure he can really claim to be "destroying" anyone on social media.

But all of this is nonsense anyway.

In related news, billionaire Elon Musk is doubling down on his Trump-promoting election efforts, and he has hired a new political "donor advisor" to help steer his political activities and a PAC he started to fund field work ahead of the election.

Top image: Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks on stage during the final day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center on August 22, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)