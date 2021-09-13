- President Biden made a stop in Boise, Idaho today in addition to coming to California to tour wildfire damage and support Newsom, and he spoke about the seriousness of climate change. "Even some of my less believing friends are all of a sudden having an altar call," Biden said of the dangers of a warming climate. [Associated Press]
- BART was experiencing major delays late Monday afternoon due to a person in the tracks at Powell Station. The situation involved a fatality around 3:30 p.m., and northbound trains are turning back at 24th & Mission. [CBS SF / Chronicle]
- Polling now shows 58% of voters are voting against the recall of Gavin Newsom. [Chronicle]
- There may have never been quite so many likely voters intending to remove Newsom, and apparently the poll that showed a dead heat for "Yes" and "No" voters in the recall in July may have been erroneous. [CalMatters/Examiner]
- A 25- to 35-year-old white man is being sought as a suspect in an assault on a pro-recall supporter on a freeway pedestrian overpass in San Rafael over the weekend. [KTVU]
- A small plane crashed near the airport in Palo Alto today, and it's not yet clear how many people were onboard or if there were injuries. [KRON4]
- The Federal Election Commission has dismissed allegations that Twitter acted inappropriately when it barred users from posting links to an unsubstantiated story about Hunter Biden before the election last year. [New York Times]
- Apple says it has fixed a vulnerability in its iOS devices that was exploited by an Israeli firm — so update your phone. [Reuters]
Photo: Anagha Varrier