- The Red Flag warning begins at 5 p.m. for large swaths of the North and East Bay. The atmospheric ingredients are there for possible dry lightning or thunderstorm activity, and many in fire-prone areas are on edge. [Press Democrat]
- Today marked the one-year anniversary of our orange-sky day last year. Thankfully we haven't — yet — been inundated with wildfire smoke, either above us or at ground level, like that in SF this year. [KTVU]
- Attorney General Merrick Garland and the Justice Department are now suing the state of Texas over the recently enacted anti-abortion law. Garland said in a Thursday press conference that Texas's law "is clearly unconstitutional under long-standing Supreme Court precedent." [NPR]
- Thousands of dentists from around the country descended on the Moscone Center today for the start of the first conference that SF has hosted since March 2020. [Chronicle]
- A rollover crash on I-880 in San Leandro caused a major backup in the northbound lanes Thursday afternoon, until it was cleared. [KRON4]
- Yelp is relocating its offices in San Francisco, moving a few blocks away from 140 New Montgomery to 350 Mission Street, into space being subleased by Salesforce. [Chronicle]
- President Biden addressed the nation today and announced that the Labor Department would press companies across the country with 100 or more employees to impose vaccine mandates, and all federal workers were need to be vaccinated too. [New York Times]
- The NOAA says that for inland states, this summer was hotter than the Dust Bowl summer of 1936. [New York Times]