- Nine members of a family were injured Thursday night in Oakland when the van they were traveling in was struck at high speed by a suspected drunk driver. The collision happened at International Boulevard and 38th Avenue, and two children, ages 2 and 8, were seriously injured after being ejected from the vehicle. [East Bay Times]
- The fraud trial of Elizabeth Holmes was delayed today after a juror said that he may have been exposed to COVID. [SF Business Times]
- The Oakland Design Review Committee has brought up multiple issues with the design plans of the A's Howard Terminal stadium, including the heights of two proposed residential towers, one of which would be taller than anything else in downtown Oakland. [KTVU]
- One foil-wrapped house survived the Caldor Fire while a bunch of others around it burned. [Chronicle]
- NBC Bay Area talked with the family of SF native Betty Ong, the flight attendant on one of the planes that crashed into the World Trade Center who was the first person to alert authorities that hijackers were onboard. [NBC Bay Area]
- Some Menlo Park firefighters who went to Ground Zero to help with the recovery effort after 9/11 recall those dark days. [Mercury News]
- Newsman Wayne Freedman, who's lately been a North Bay correspondent for ABC7, is retiring after 30 years at the station, and 53 years as a reporter. [ABC7]
- A church at the corner of Ulloa Street and 33rd Avenue is on the market for $4.3 million. [Socketsite]
Photo: Braden Collum