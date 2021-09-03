- Market Daze is set to become Oakland’s first city-permitted cannabis festival. The three-day festival featuring all things cannabis will take place this Labor Day weekend at Frank Ogawa Plaza; some Oakland-based retailers — like Harborside and Korova — will be on-site and selling a large selection of cannabis products; festival attendees can sample merchandise... much like you would at a wine tasting; you can visit the festival's Eventbrite page for more about participating vendors and ticket information. [Oaklandside]
- CA cyclists will soon have the option to treat stop signs at times as yield signs. The passing of AB 122 will allow cyclists to treat stop signs as yield signs when it’s safe to do so, and the bill now heads to Governor Newsom’s desk; pedestrians and (of course) drivers must still use stop signs as a marker to come to a complete stop. [KPIX]
- A reminder that Santa Clara County will open in-person voting stations this weekend for the gubernatorial recall election. [KRON4]
- A new food hall is coming to Los Altos — which could upend the city's gastronomic landscape (for the better). [Hoodline]
- Vegetarian omakase is coming to Chīsai Sushi Club when it debuts on September 7; the $65 12-course vegetarian menu will be the cheapest tasting menu diner at the restaurant when it opens, though prices are expected to come down as time goes on. [Eater SF]
- Here's another reason why not to feed wildlife: Bali's famously friendly monkeys, which have become accustomed to satiating themselves with handouts from tourists, are now breaking into local homes and stealing food. [Associated Press]
- After weeks, investigators still don’t know what caused the deaths of Jonathan Gerrish, Ellen Chung, their 1-year-old daughter, Miju, and their dog, who all were found dead at a local park along a hiking trail in the Sierra National Forest. [New York Times]
Image: Getty Images/simonkr