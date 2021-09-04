- "Moderate" air quality levels still hang above the SF sky. Though Karla the Fog and cooler weather did help clear up some of the haze from wildfire smoke. [Twitter/BAAQMD]
- Some emergency service call lines were temporarily unavailable yesterday in San Francisco. Those calling services like 311 and 911 began reporting problems early Friday morning, which the City later confirmed, saying that there was a temporary outage, which was later resolved. [ABC7]
- A one-alarm warehouse fire broke out in Potrero Hill early Saturday morning. A fire was reported at 2:55 a.m. Saturday inside a building at 1246 Pennsylvania Ave; the fire was contained less than an hour later and no injuries were reported. [KRON4]
- The C.1.2 variant of the coronavirus has been recorded with increasing frequency in South Africa, though scientists are still unsure about the variant’s infectability and severity — though it is, however, mutating quite quickly. [SFGate]
- Holiday travel during Labor Day weekend is still down from pre-pandemic levels, but SFO is still expected to see some 120,000 flyers over the long weekend. [KTVU]
- Yolanda López, who painted the Virgen de Guadalupe series, has passed away at 79 years old; she died of cancer at her San Jose Avenue home. [Hoodline]
- Coastal temperate rainforests are among the rarest ecosystems on Earth — and they may also hold the key to curbing the climate crisis, especially the old-growth forests along the Pacific Northwest. [Mongabay]
- Hurricane Ida's death in the Northeast is now at least 50... with that number likely to grow over the weekend. [Washington Post]
Photo: Getty Images/yhelfman