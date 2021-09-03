It's going to feel like playoff baseball, as the Giants and Dodgers head in this weekend's three-game series tied for the best record in baseball, for their last series of the regular season.

Get ready for some playoff-caliber baseball at Oracle Park in San Francisco, starting Friday night. The Giants just snapped a four-game losing streak after beating the Brewers 5-1 Thursday night at home. The victory was enough to pull the Giants into a tie for first place against the Dodgers, the night before the Dodgers come to town for a three-game series.

In fact, after last night’s win Giants fans were chanting “beat L.A” as they left Oracle Park.

Giants starting pitcher Logan Webb said the atmosphere against Milwaukee had a playoff-like feel. So you can bet this weekend’s series will as well, even though the Giants aren’t looking as good as they did earlier this season. “We’re very aware that we’re not playing our best baseball right now. We have not been at our best, not firing on all cylinders, for a couple of weeks. The timing has not been great,” manager Gabe Kapler told the Chronicle before the win against Milwaukee.

Fans haven’t been packing Oracle Park lately mainly because of the fear of the Delta variant, but this weekend you can expect large crowds, with Saturday night already sold out. Although these three games are very important for both teams, the Dodgers and Giants are both expected to make the playoffs unless they utterly collapse at the last minute.

The series could help predict which team will win the national league west and who will play in the do-or-die NL wildcard game.

Giants outfielder Darin Ruf is expecting to see some intensity out on the diamond against the Dodgers. “Pretty intense. What a series, to be tied. I don’t think a lot of people thought we’d be in this position,” Ruf told the Chronicle.

Anthony Desclafani takes the mound for the Giants Friday night against David Price for the Dodgers. Tomorrow the Dodgers will use Julio Urias and then Walker Buehler on Sunday.



The Giants have not announced their probable pitchers for Saturday or Sunday, because the pitching staff has been hammered by injuries. Kapler told the Chron, “I don’t love the word ‘panic.’ There’s legit no reason to be in that state. It’s not a helpful state in baseball.”

One thing is for sure, more wins against the pitching-heavy Dodgers would help the Giants get more confidence and balance, which they badly need heading into the home stretch of the season.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 27: Mookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers laughs with Evan Longoria #10 of the San Francisco Giants after his triple during the third inning at Dodger Stadium on May 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)