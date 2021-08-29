- These pictures of a desolate South Lake Tahoe hit differently this time around — because they feel like a window into our future amid the climate crisis. The Caldor Fire continues threatening the Lake Tahoe region, prompting more evacuation orders as of Saturday; tourists and residents alike are feeling en masse as the wildfire swells to over 156,515 aces with just 19% of it contained. [ABC7/CAL FIRE]
- Hurricane Ida made landfall off the coast of Louisiana as a Category 4 storm. With winds as strong as 150 mph, the massive weather event strikes the southern state exactly 16 years to the date that Hurricane Katrina laid waste to New Orleans; Hurricane Ida, too, is the strongest hurricane to make landfall in Louisiana in well over 170 years. [CNN]
- A deadly car crash killed one Livermore high schooler and left another five injured. Around 11:30 p.m. Friday night, first responders arrived at the scene on Del Valle Road at Mines Road after reports of a vehicle crash; one rider was killed and the five others were transported to nearby hospitals; a candlelight vigil was held at Livermore Highschool Saturday night to honor the life of the lost student. [KRON4]
- In case you were wondering: the Salesforce Gondola is back in operation (and shuttling both people and pups to and from the elevated urban park). [SF Examiner]
- Police will not be allowed to walk the Silicon Valley Pride in uniform. [Hoodline]
- Now with August being Transgender History Month in San Francisco, Juanita MORE! and others are hosting “The Riot Party” this afternoon to commemorate the anniversary of the Compton’s Cafeteria Riots — all while paying homage to the city's elders in the community. [Mission Local]
- The iconic hand-carved hillsides (which have historically been used for rice harvesting) could disappear within our lifetime, but a push to introduce sustainable farming practices to the plots of land could well make them stay for generations to come. [Mongabay]
- As the humanitarian crisis plays out in Afghanistan, at least 98 countries — one among them being the United States — have pledged to accept Afghan refugees. [NYT]
