The San Francisco Police Department is again letting it be known that they will be out in force this Saturday night/Sunday morning seeking out drunk and impaired drivers in the city.

It's not yet a holiday weekend, but we're in that timeframe when people might be eager to party like there's no pandemic — and frustrated Burners who can't be at Burning Man may be blowing off some steam as well.

Much like they did over Memorial Day weekend and on St. Patrick's Day, the SFPD will be out patrolling and setting up checkpoints to find drunk or otherwise intoxicated drivers between 7 p.m. Saturday, August 28, and 3 a.m. Sunday. (Bay City News has erroneously reported that this is happening tonight.)

"Research shows that crashes involving an impaired driver can be reduced by up to 20 percent when well-publicized DUI checkpoints and proactive DUI patrols are conducted routinely," the department says in the announcement. "Don't drink and drive, it's not worth it."

As KRON4 notes, "Recent statistics reveal that 30 percent of drivers in fatal crashes had one or more drugs in their systems," and "A study of active drivers showed more tested positive for drugs that may impair driving," with 14% testing positive for a drug (about half of them, 7.4%, for marijuana) and 7.3% testing positive for alcohol.

Be careful out there, San Francisco! Don't drink/eat gummies and drive! And wear your mask if you're heading somewhere crowded! Like, for real!!

Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images