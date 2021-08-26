After a woman successfully managed to torch an SFPD pickup truck Wednesday afternoon, police have a description of her, but don't know her name or have her in custody.

An SFPD pickup truck bit the dust Wednesday afternoon, the vehicular victim of an arson job in the Tenderloin. Only the truck burned, and no one was hurt, but some amounts of toxic smoke did flow into an adjacent building, according to KTVU’s report about a police truck set on fire in the Tenderloin.

As we see in the video above, the incident was at Eddy and Leavenworth Streets, and occurred at a little before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. “Police were reportedly looking east toward Eddy and Jones Streets as they searched for the person responsible and had blocked off traffic in the area during the incident,” the station reports.

KPIX has the additional detail that the suspect is a woman, and she “lit debris in the back of a San Francisco police truck.” They describe the fire as doing “moderate damage to the vehicle,” so who knows, maybe it can be repaired.

There is no physical description of the suspect, other than she’s a woman described as being “between 25 and 35 years old.” She remains at large.

If you have any information about the incident, you’re encouraged to reach out to the SFPD tip line at (415) 575-4444, or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the beginning of the message.

Image: San Francisco Police Mounted Unit via Facebook