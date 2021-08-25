- A fugitive from police who rode an Amtrak California Zephyr train to Chicago, possibly from the Bay Area, was shot and killed by Amtrak police in an exchange of gunfire on Tuesday. Details about the suspect or the nature of warrants for his arrest have not yet been released, but he allegedly shot at Amtrak police when they found him on the train platform in Chicago. [East Bay Times]
- A scheduled convention of dentists at the Moscone Center in SF may or may not come off as planned in two weeks due to the Delta variant. Organizers of the eight conventions scheduled for the remainder of the year say they've seen some individual attendee cancellations, and things remain uncertain. [ABC 7]
- In an opposite situation from 2018, when the Camp Fire choked the Bay Area with smoke while Tahoe's air remained mostly clear, people in the Tahoe area are now coming to the Bay Area to breathe cleaner air. [ABC 7]
- The CDC has confirmed previously reported data that shows the efficacy of the existing COVID vaccines dropping after six months to around 66%, but Bay Area doctors still say they offer great protection and people need them. [ABC 7]
- Two studies suggest that people who received a second booster dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine six months after their first got huge boosts in immunity compared to after their first shots. [CNN]
- The CDC's definition of "close contact" for COVID exposure — within six feet, indoors, for 15 minutes — may be changing due to the Delta variant. [Chronicle]
- Progressive groups and the larger Democratic party are officially freaking out that too many voters, particularly those who support Governor Newsom, aren't even aware there's a recall election on September 14. [New York Times]
- The Taliban is telling working women to stay home, for now, because its soldiers are "not trained" to respect them, and they could end up "hurt" if they keep going to work, but they claim this is temporary. [CNN]
- Mexico has been able to quickly process visas for Afghan journalists, allowing them to seek refuge in Mexico while the U.S. has been mired in politics and bureaucracy around these special visas. [New York Times]
- Phew! For those of you worried, OnlyFans has reversed its decision about banning porn as of October 1, and porn will continue to predominate. [KRON4]